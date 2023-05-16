Video shows kids riding bikes in Boston tunnel during rush hour

BOSTON - Five kids on bikes rode through rush hour traffic in the Tip O'Neill tunnel in Boston last week and it was caught on video.

Surveillance video released by MassDOT Tuesday showed the kids riding without helmets in the tunnel.

MassDOT said that the group illegally entered a ramp at O'Brien Highway near the Museum of Science on Friday, May 12, at about 5 p.m. The kids stuck close to the tunnel wall as drivers carefully steered around them.

This isn't the first time kids have used the tunnel. In March 2019, about 30 kids on bikes hopped into the O'Neill Tunnel at Leverett Circle only to be forced out at South Station by State Troopers. The kids split up and raced away from police.

In Friday's incident, the kids left the tunnel on their own.

It's unclear why the kids were riding there, but MassDOT said no one was hurt. The incident has been reported to Massachusetts State Police.