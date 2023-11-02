Kevin Rodriguez, wanted in deadly Worcester State shooting, arrested in New York City

WORCESTER – Kevin Rodriquez, the 18-year-old wanted for a deadly shooting last weekend at Worcester State University, was arrested Thursday morning in New York City.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office has not released any details of the arrest yet. Rodriguez is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Investigators said it started early Saturday morning when a fight broke out near a parking garage on campus. Police said none of the people involved were Worcester State students. Nineteen-year-old Randy Armando Melendez Jr. of Southbridge was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded.

Randy Armando Melendez Jr. Family photo

An arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez, who police said was "armed and dangerous." The district attorney said the U.S. Marshals helped track him down Thursday.

Kevin Rodriquez Worcester County District Attorney

This is the second arrest in the case. Eighteen-year-old Richard Nieves was arrested Monday on a gun charge.

"The investigation into the shootings at Worcester State University is ongoing," Scott Croteau, a spokesman for Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early, Jr., said in a statement.