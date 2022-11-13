After 27 years, Coach Mac says goodbye to Milton Academy

MILTON - A local high school football coach tasted victory again Saturday, but it was bittersweet because for the man players call "Coach Mac," this was the last chapter in a long, winning career.

For 27 years, Kevin MacDonald has been at the helm of the Milton Academy Mustangs seeking to sculpt his players into outstanding young men.

"I hear people complain about kids, but kids really haven't changed over the 46 years that I've been involved with them," MacDonald said. "They're still great kids most of the time, and when they're not, you know, they need a little correction and go on from there."

A Milton Mustang bid Coach Mac farewell at his last game on Saturday. CBS Boston

He has also compiled an impressive 138-60-3 record. Saturday, the Mustangs stomped on another opponent in Coach Mac's last game before retirement.

"Over the years, it's fun to win; you won a lot of games," MacDonald said.

Kevin MacDonald said all the league championships have been great, but he's more proud of churning out young men with character who excel in the classroom and the community. He has also helped many student-athletes get into the college that's right for them - and quite a few return to assist him on the sidelines.

"Just about the all the coaches were former players, and they never go anywhere and they're there year after year after year, so I always appreciate those guys. They've got my back, they're loyal," MacDonald said.

As four decades of coaching come to an end, Coach Mac says he'll stick around Milton Academy for a couple of months to help his players with their college applications. Then, he'll retire to the Cape

"Cause we always say that last game of the season is the most important one because you're going to remember it for 300 days. I'm going to remember this one for the rest of my life; it was very nice," MacDonald said.

As for a spot in the state High School Football Hall of Fame - he was inducted in 2014.