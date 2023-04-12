'No way!' 16 Keno prizes worth $100,000 won in Massachusetts on same game

PLAINVILLE - It was an incredible stroke of luck for some Keno players in Massachusetts on Monday night.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said 16 Keno prizes worth $100,000 were won in the same game.

Keno players pick numbers from 1 to 80, hoping to match those randomly selected by the Lottery. The winning picks for this lucky game included every number from 1 through 10.

"All 16 of the $100,000 prizes were won on tickets that played a 10-spot game and matched 10 numbers," the Lottery said. "The odds of matching all 10 numbers in a 10-spot game are 1 in 8,911,711."

Robin Salamone bought her ticket at Royal Cigars & More in Plainville. She got home, checked her phone, and got the surprise of a lifetime.

"Oh my God - I'm like no way!" she recalled to WBZ-TV. "A hundred thousand dollars. . . I couldn't believe it!"

Salamone took home $71,000 after taxes. There were 13 winners because three people had two winning tickets.

Below is the list of where all the winning tickets were sold, via the Lottery:

New Brown Jug, 1014 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea

7-Eleven, 22 Bridge St., Dedham (2 tickets)

Dudley Polish National Alliance, 214 W. Main St., Dudley

Papa Jake's, 146 Sandwich Rd., East Falmouth (2 tickets)

Foxborough Mobil, 123 Central St., Foxborough

Shop Kwik Superette, 534 Lynnfield St., Lynn

Princeton Station, 147 Princeton St., North Chelmsford

Royal Cigars & More, 13 Taunton St. #9A, Plainville

The Marina Restaurant, 543 North Shore Rd., Revere

Sun City Liquors & Variety, 17 Parham Rd., Tyngsborough

North End Variety, 33 E. Hartford Ave., Uxbridge

T&T Convenience Mart, 4 Putnam St., Winthrop (2 tickets)

Jack's Variety, 140 Vernon St., Worcester