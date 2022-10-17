Watch CBS News
Kendrick Bourne dealing with turf toe injury

BOSTON -- It's been difficult for Kendrick Bourne to get regular playing time this season for the Patriots. And it just got harder.

The receiver suffered a turf toe injury on Sunday in Cleveland, according to Phil Perry and Andrew Callahan.

Bourne played just four snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns, catching one pass for 17 yards in the first quarter.

This season, Bourne has just 11 receptions for 156 yards in six games, as he's fallen down the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart.

Nelson Agholor missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, a door opened for rookie Tyquan Thornton, who caught his first career touchdown and recorded his first rushing touchdown in the Patriots' 38-15 win.

