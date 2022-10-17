Kendrick Bourne dealing with turf toe injury

Sports Final: Should Patriots stick with Bailey Zappe or go back to Mac Jones?

BOSTON -- It's been difficult for Kendrick Bourne to get regular playing time this season for the Patriots. And it just got harder.

The receiver suffered a turf toe injury on Sunday in Cleveland, according to Phil Perry and Andrew Callahan.

My understanding is it’s a turf toe issue that Kendrick Bourne is dealing with. Had a 17-yard catch on the first third down of the game. Left during that drive. Didn’t return.



Shines a light on the importance of Tyquan Thornton’s development if team’s receiver depth is strained. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 17, 2022

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is dealing with turf toe that “as of now doesn’t seem that serious,” per source.



The injury limited Bourne to 4 offensive snaps in yesterday’s win at Cleveland, where he tried to work through it on the sideline. @PhilAPerry first. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 17, 2022

Bourne played just four snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns, catching one pass for 17 yards in the first quarter.

This season, Bourne has just 11 receptions for 156 yards in six games, as he's fallen down the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart.

Nelson Agholor missed Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, a door opened for rookie Tyquan Thornton, who caught his first career touchdown and recorded his first rushing touchdown in the Patriots' 38-15 win.