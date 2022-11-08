Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere

Fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere
Fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere 00:14

REVERE - Crews put out a fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere early Tuesday morning.

A WBZ-TV photographer on scene spotted firefighters on the roof of the building of the iconic eatery. There didn't appear to be much visible damage from the outside.

No information on the cause of the fire or extent of the damage was immediately available. Revere City Councilor Steven Morabito said the building was evacuated and the fire is being investigated. 

Kelly's first opened on Revere Beach in 1951. 

