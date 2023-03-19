Keller @ Large: St. Patrick's Day breakfast jokes aimed at politicians "made in good fun"

Keller @ Large: Political jokes at Boston St. Patrick's Day breakfast meant to be "all in good fun"

BOSTON – There were plenty of jokes made Sunday morning at the expense of local politicians, but State Sen. Nick Collins provided his annual reminder that it's all in good fun.

"Jokes made in good fun should be taken that way," said Collins, who hosts the breakfast in South Boston each year on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Collins discussed the annual event in advance of the breakfast during a conversation with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

Among those in attendance were senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Rep. Stephen Lynch and Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Gov. Maura Healey.

