Keller: Trump says there's gerrymandering in Massachusetts. Is he right?

As states like Texas and California work to redraw congressional maps in favor of one political party or another, some politicians are turning the spotlight on Massachusetts.

Is there gerrymandering in Massachusetts?

We've been hearing claims that Massachusetts is an example of partisan redistricting because there are no Republicans in our congressional delegation, most notably from President Trump, who said recently, "I got 40 percent in Massachusetts, and yet they have 100 percent of the vote in terms of Congress. So there's no Republican, there's no anything. We should have 40 percent. You know why? They redistricted."

Fact check: False.

"He's wrong because Massachusetts is a great example of how geography is part of the story," said University of Chicago Professor Moon Duchin, an expert on redistricting who has studied the lopsided Democratic dominance in the state and concluded in a scholarly paper that it is "not attributable to gerrymandering [the formal term for redistricting with partisan intent], and while there are an almost infinite number of ways to redistrict, every single one of them would produce a 9-0 Democratic delegation."

Democrats outnumber Republicans in Massachusetts

Duchin said, "Massachusetts has about a third Republicans statewide, and in every county, and in every town, and, as far as I know, in every household. And so, if on every scale it's about two-to-one Democratic, then actually, however you draw the lines, you're gonna get a Democratic sweep."

Secretary of State Bill Galvin says there's no plausible case that Massachusetts districts have been rigged to help Democrats. "If you look at the overall, at our nine seats, they're very geographically balanced. Whatever arguments might have been made in the time of Elbridge Gerry [the 18th-century Massachusetts governor for whom gerrymandering was named] 200 years ago, or even more recently, don't apply today."

How have Republicans fared in Massachusetts?

And when popular Republicans like former governors Mitt Romney and Bill Weld have tried to move up to the Senate, voter distaste for Republican majorities stunted their chances.

So what about Scott Brown, the last Republican to win federal office from here 15 years ago?

Brown was a popular, well-known, relatively moderate figure who should have done better than he did in 2012 against Elizabeth Warren at a time when Democrats held the majority. But the intense partisan polarization we're living in now was already starting to emerge during the Obama years.

Keep in mind, a large majority of voters here are independents. And if there's one thing they have in common, it's a distaste for partisanship.