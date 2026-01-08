Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte says gambling addiction nearly cost him career: "Life's good now"

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is opening up about a gambling addiction he says nearly cost him his football career, sharing his story in a newly released essay he hopes will help others struggling with similar issues.

"It feels good to get everything out," Boutte said in the locker room Thursday as he prepares for his first NFL playoff game Sunday night.

In the essay, published on The Players' Tribune, Boutte details how his gambling addiction began while he was depressed and sidelined with injuries during his time at Louisiana State University. He writes that the addiction cost him $90,000 and nearly derailed his path to the NFL.

"I think what a lot of people fail to realize is addiction not always drugs and stuff like that," Boutte said. "It can be gambling, and a lot people don't realize it until it's too late."

Kayshon Boutte #9 of the New England Patriots reacts following an NFL football game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Michael Owens / Getty Images

In the essay, Boutte describes gambling as a form of escape during a dark period in his life. "People who are in a dark place, they're gonna use [betting] to escape. Athletes, especially. I'm telling you, because I lived it," he writes. "You're just caught in the cycle. That's how I damn near ruined my life."

Mental health counselor Gregory Bacos, who specializes in problem sports betting, said gambling can have effects similar to drugs for some people.

"If you're struggling with depression or anxiety, you get a rush of placing a bet that will distract you for a little while," Bacos said.

Importance of sharing story

Bacos said Boutte's decision to share his experience is important as gambling addiction becomes more prevalent nationwide. According to the American Medical Association, online searches related to seeking help for gambling addiction have increased 23% since a 2018 Supreme Court decision paved the way for states to legalize sports betting.

"I think it's very important for him to write that article and for anybody else who's struggling with gambling, in the position that he's in, to let other people know," Bacos said. "Because it is very prevalent, and something not to be ashamed of or embarrassed about."

Boutte also pointed to the constant presence of gambling advertisements in sports culture. "It's kind of hard to ignore the gambling when they promote it everywhere, whether it's TV, commercials," he said.

Boutte credited the New England Patriots organization for giving him a chance and helping him work through his struggles, putting him in position to compete in the playoffs and have an impactful third season in the NFL.

"Just on the better side of it now," Boutte said. "Life's good now, playoff time, we're ready to play football."

Bacos said anyone who thinks they may have a betting problem should reach out to a counselor or therapist, emphasizing that outside support is crucial in overcoming addiction.

The Massachusetts Problem Gambling helpline can be reached by calling or texting "GAMB" to 800-327-5050.