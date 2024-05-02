Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 3

DEDHAM – Testimony is underway on Thursday in Karen Read's high-profile Massachusetts murder trial. Read is charged in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, who was found dead outside a Canton home during a snowstorm.

You can watch today's testimony on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Jurors are expected to hear testimony in the case for half the day Thursday inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Lt. Anthony Flematti, a Canton firefighter and EMT, began his testimony on Tuesday before court ended for the day. He returned to the stand to start the proceedings on Thursday.

On Friday, jurors will visit the home where O'Keefe's body was found, then return to court for additional testimony in the afternoon.

What has happened in the Karen Read case so far?

Attorneys gave opening statements on Monday and the first witness was called. On Tuesday, testimony continued with first responders taking the stand.

Canton firefighter and paramedic Timothy Nuttall testified that while treating O'Keefe, he heard a woman saying "I hit him, I hit him." Defense attorneys for Read argued that Nuttall has changed his testimony since he spoke to Massachusetts State Police.

Defendant Karen Read arrives for her murder trial, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

Who is Karen Read?

Read is facing charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her attorneys argue that she is being framed as part of a coverup by several people, including law enforcement.