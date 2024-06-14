Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rings have a typo

Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments 05:03

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs showed off their glitzy new Super Bowl rings that sparkled with diamonds and rubies.

The championship-winning team gathered inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on Thursday night to receive the flashy jewelry that celebrates its 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in February.

The ring features 529 diamonds and 38 rubies and totals 14.8 carats. Four marquise diamonds represent the franchise's four Lombardi Trophies, with the base of the trophies made from 19 custom-cut baguette diamonds distinguishing the Chiefs as the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 19 seasons.

The top of the ring also opens to reveal an inscription of the "Tom & Jerry" play, the nickname given to Mahomes' 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to win the Super Bowl.

But that is not all. The rings also include a typo that might be hard to fix.

Soon after photos and videos of the rings were shared on the Chiefs' website, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the inside band of the ring has a major factual error.

The scores of each playoff win are listed on the inside band of the ring and it erroneously says that the Miami Dolphins were given the No. 7 seed, when in fact, the Dolphins held the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on X, formerly Twitter, that he's confirmed that at least one real ring contains the mistake – "which likely means it's on all of the rings."

The inside of the ring also includes a Lombardi Trophy depending on the recipient's time with the Chiefs. The inside band features the word "United," the team's motto last season, along with the scores of Kansas City's four playoff wins and each player's signature.

Neither the team nor Jostens, the rings' manufacturer, have commented on the error.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who also wore the team's 2019 and 2022 Super Bowl rings before the ceremony, said this year's version told the story of last season.

"You can think about some of the cool things that happened this year and they'll be incorporated one way or another," Hunt said. "And like last year's ring, it's got some really neat surprises. And I can't wait to see the expression on the players' faces when they open the boxes."

Other clever touches include 28 diamonds that celebrate the defense for holding every opponent to fewer than 28 points in each game, 17 miniature gold leaf confetti marking the Chiefs' points scored in the AFC championship game to beat Baltimore and 16 custom-cut rubies that recognize the club's number of division titles.

One of the challenges for the team was keeping the ring design under wraps until its unveiling at the celebration that included 400 players, coaches, team employees and their guests.

"The only thing I heard is that it's bigger than it was last time," said linebacker Nick Bolton, who wore last year's ring for only the third time. "I've been trying to sneak a peak for about three or four days."

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker arrives on the red carpet before a ceremony for team members to receive their championship rings for winning NFL's Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel / AP

The boxes in which the rings were kept included a combination to keep anyone from seeing them too early. The code 777 was revealed in a slot machine video following Hunt's address to the audience.

"We always try to figure out a way to get the ring in the front of every single individual during dinner," team president Mark Donovan said. "And then make sure they don't open it too early, because it's a real reveal moment."