Kamala Harris says "I am not done," leaving the door open for another presidential run

Kamala Harris mused about her political future and another presidential run, saying Saturday, "I am not done," in a wide-ranging interview with CBS News' partner, the BBC.

Harris initially stayed out of the spotlight after losing the 2024 race to Donald Trump, but she has been back on the airwaves in the past month to promote her new book, "107 Days," about her turbulent time as the Democratic nominee.

Asked in her BBC interview whether former President Joe Biden's last-minute withdrawal from the race stymied her chance to become president, Harris said it was a question to which she will never know the answer.

She said warnings she made about President Trump on the campaign trail had been proved right, calling him a "tyrant." She said she believed her predictions about Mr. Trump running an authoritarian government had been realized. Harris also called out businesses and universities for, in her view, toeing the line and bowing too easily to the president's demands.

The White House responded to Harris' assertions in a statement to the BBC through spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

"When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint - the American people don't care about her absurd lies."

During the interview, Harris also focused on the future and touched on the possibility of a woman being in the White House one day.

Harris told the BBC her grandnieces would, "in their lifetime, for sure," see a female president. She then mused on her political future, saying she still sees herself having one.

"I am not done," Harris said. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones."

When asked whether she would consider another presidential run, Harris didn't commit, but didn't rule it out, saying "possibly," and adding, "I'm not focusing on that right now."

However, when CBS News polled residents in her home state of California this week on whether Harris or Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2028, fewer than a third of voters endorsed her having another try.

Even among registered Democrats in California, which Harris won in 2024, just under half think she should run again.

Most independents don't think Newsom or Harris should run, but of the two, by comparison, they are more likely to back the California governor.