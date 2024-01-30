Justin Turner reportedly signs 1-year deal with Blue Jays

BOSTON -- Justin Turner is not returning to the Red Sox this offseason, but he isn't going very far. Boston fans will still see plenty of Turner, as he's reportedly signing a one-year deal for $13 million with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Turner declined his player option with the Red Sox for the 2024 season, but the team had expressed some interest in bringing back the 39-year-old DH/infielder. Instead, he's off to one of Boston's AL East rivals, whom the Red Sox will face 13 times next season.

The Red Sox are not only losing a reliable bat in the lineup after Turner hit .276 with 23 homers over 146 games last year, but a leader in the clubhouse with a championship pedigree. But with Masataka Yoshida likely shifting from the outfield to a full-time DH in his second MLB season, Turner would have been in a battle for at-bats in Boston next season.

Toronto will be Turner's fifth team over his career after he previously played for the Orioles, Mets, and Dodgers (whom he won a World Series with in 2020) before joining the Red Sox ahead of last season.