Second man charged in connection to Patriots fan's death at Gillette Stadium pleads not guilty

2nd man charged in connection to Patriots fan's death at Gillette Stadium pleads not guilty

2nd man charged in connection to New England Patriots fan's death at Gillette Stadium pleads not gui

2nd man charged in connection to New England Patriots fan's death at Gillette Stadium pleads not gui

WRENTHAM - The second man facing charges in connection with the death of a New England Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium last year was arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Justin Mitchell of Warwick, Rhode Island, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The judge ordered him to stay away from Gillette Stadium and anyone involved in the case, including the victim's family.

Video shows Dale Mooney before altercation at Gillette Stadium CBS Boston

Prosecutors said Mitchell and John Viera, also of Warwick, were involved in an altercation with Dale Mooney during a game between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins back in September. Mooney collapsed after the altercation and later died. His death was ruled a homicide but Mitchell and Viera haven't been charged with killing him.

Mitchell is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in March.