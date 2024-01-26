Watch CBS News
Second man charged in connection to Patriots fan's death at Gillette Stadium pleads not guilty

By WBZ-News Staff

WRENTHAM - The second man facing charges in connection with the death of a New England Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium last year was arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Justin Mitchell of Warwick, Rhode Island, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The judge ordered him to stay away from Gillette Stadium and anyone involved in the case, including the victim's family.

Prosecutors said Mitchell and John Viera, also of Warwick, were involved in an altercation with Dale Mooney during a game between the Patriots and Miami Dolphins back in September. Mooney collapsed after the altercation and later died. His death was ruled a homicide but Mitchell and Viera haven't been charged with killing him.

Mitchell is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in March.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 12:16 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

