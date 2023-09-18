Patriots fan death at Gillette Stadium under investigation

FOXBORO – Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney's office are investigating after a man who was in the stands at Sunday night's Patriots game at Gillette Stadium died.

The man who died has been identified as 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

The incident happened in the 300s section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m., a spokesperson for Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey said.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine Mooney's cause of death. No charges have been filed.

Massachusetts State Police said investigators are looking into "facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident."

In a separate incident earlier in the game, a fan received medical attention but survived.

No further information is currently available.