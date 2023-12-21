2 Rhode Island men charged in death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney during game at Gillette Stadium

Autopsy identifies "medical issue" in death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney at Gillette Stadium

Autopsy identifies "medical issue" in death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney at Gillette Stadium

Autopsy identifies "medical issue" in death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO – John Vieira and Justin Mitchell, both of Rhode Island, have been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct following the death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney at Gillette Stadium in September.

Mooney died after collapsing during a fight with a group of fans in the stands during the game between New England and the Miami Dolphins.

The medical examiner recently ruled that Mooney's death was "Probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation."

Mooney did not suffer any traumatic injuries during the altercation. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said autopsy results and multiple video angles from the fight in the stands "did not determine that the evidence established a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide."

Vieira, 59, is due to be arraigned January 19. Mitchell, 39, is scheduled to appear in court on January 26.

"We thank the members of the public who made their private videos of the altercation available for our review, and the investigators at the Foxborough Police Department, for their help in establishing a clear picture of these tragic events," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.