Junior firefighter recognized nationally for saving choking girl at Massachusetts restaurant

DIGHTON - A junior firefighter from Massachusetts is being recognized for his heroic actions after he saved a girl at a restaurant who was choking.

Used Heimlich maneuver

Ben Courville, who lives in Somerset, has always wanted to be a firefighter, so it was a dream come true when he was accepted into Dighton's junior firefighter program. For the past 27 years, it's been run by retired Lt. Tom Medeiros.

"They all have to be first responder and CPR certified, so I'm sure that's where he took his actions from," said Medeiros.

That training paid off after the 15-year-old was at a restaurant in Fall River and noticed a girl at a nearby table struggling to breathe.

"She looked in distress so she got up and I was like, are you choking, and she nodded her head," said Courville. "I kind of just relied on my training and remembered what to do."

Recognized at national ceremony

After Courville performed the Heimlich maneuver, she started breathing and talking again. Courville said her family was so thankful they paid for his meal.

The city of Fall River recognized Courville as a hero and now he's getting national attention. He traveled to New York City for a special ceremony acknowledging the brave actions of first responders nationwide.

"It was pretty cool, there were a lot of people there," said Courville.

Courville was presented with the Junior First Responder Hero Award by the First Responder Children's Foundation.

"In that moment, I never thought that I was going to be getting all this, so it was unexpected," said Courville.

Medeiros said Courville joins a list of junior firefighters who have gone on to make a difference in their local communities.

"They come from all over the state, not just Dighton," said Medeiros. "It gives them the confidence to know they are getting the right training and the ability to do something in an emergency."

And for Courville, this experience has done just that . He plans to go on to volunteer and hopefully one day be a part of a paid department.

"That really made me want to do this even more," said Courville.