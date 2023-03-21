JuJu Smith-Schuster: I want to win, but I want to show my personality

BOSTON -- Traditionally, the New England Patriots are considered to be an organization that has players who get in line and say very little to draw unnecessary attention to themselves. JuJu Smith-Schuster does not exactly fit that mold.

With 3.6 million TikTok followers, 3.4 million Instagram followers and 1.1 million Twitter followers, Smith-Schuster is known as much for his off-the-field work as he is for his on-the-field production.

It was only natural, then, for Smith-Schuster to be asked what he thinks about joining an organization that hasn't always prioritized social media fame.

"I mean, I'll tell you this, man. I started off my career obviously in Pittsburgh, and that's a blue-collar place. I definitely feel that going there that I'm there to work. I'm there to win games. This is why they brought me in," Smith-Schuster said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertand" on Tuesday. "But at the same time, I want to show my personality, I want to show who I am, and that's just the person in me. I'm gonna bring that energy, that juice to the team, and get everyone riled up and just get ready to play ball and just win."

As for a jersey number, Smith-Schuster said he was hoping to wear No. 9, which he wore last year in Kansas City and in college at USC. But with Matt Judon already sporting that number, he may have to go back to the No. 19 that he wore during his five years in Pittsburgh.

The 26-year-old Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots just a day after Jakobi Meyers left New England to sign with the Raiders. The receiver was asked rather bluntly if he's better than Meyers, who had a strong rapport with Mac Jones and had been the team's most reliable pass catcher.

"I mean, Jakobi Meyers, he's a great player, he's done a lot of stuff in his career," Smith-Schuster replied. "I wouldn't necessarily say I'm better than him. I'm not gonna take that away from him, because he's done some great things. But obviously, we both play the position, we both have different skill talents, so we both bring a little bit different skills to the game."

Smith-Schuster said he hasn't yet worked with Mac Jones, but he's looking forward to getting that started.

"That dude loves, breathes New England. He's the definition of a Patriot," Smith-Schuster said of his new QB. "Even in my short time, like my 24 hours to be in New England, he was there constantly working out with the guys, just getting after it, getting it in the books. He was a rookie Pro Bowler, so the dude has a lot of potential. I can't wait to get right with him."