Juan Gonzalez, man accused of attacking 2 Newton police officers, held without bail

NEWTON — Juan Gonzalez, the man accused of attacking two Newton police officers over the weekend, was ordered held without bail Monday.

Gonzalez was arraigned on multiple charges in Newton District Court and led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Officers were responding to a domestic violence call Saturday night on Watertown Street when prosecutors say Gonzalez's girlfriend said she had been punched in the face.

When police went to arrest Gonzalez, they say he started fighting them. According to the prosecutor, several roommates yelled at Gonzalez to stop but he kept swinging his fists at the officers, hitting them in the head. He also allegedly tried to grab one officer's gun but was ultimately arrested.

Gonzalez's attorney said her client was cornered in his small room and that there's video evidence she claims will challenge whether or not he attacked police.

A roommate told WBZ-TV he witnessed the whole event with Newton police and that Gonzalez was actually assaulted, not the officers.

The judge ordered Gonzalez held for a dangerousness hearing. He's due back in court on March 14.