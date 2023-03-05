Two Newton Police Officers attacked during domestic violence call

NEWTON — Two Newton Police Officers were attacked while responding to a 911 call on Saturday night.

The attack occurred during a call for a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to intervene but not without facing violence themselves.

As officers attempted to make the arrest, the suspect ran into a nearby apartment. When officers located the suspect, they were met with brute force, both receiving punches to the back of the head. One officer was rendered temporarily unconscious from the violent blow.

The suspect also attempted to take their service weapons by force during the fight.

The suspect was arrested and both officers were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital. Both officers were released and are now recovering.