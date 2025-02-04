Josh Kraft set to formally launch campaign to run against Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Josh Kraft to formally launch campaign for Boston mayor

Josh Kraft to formally launch campaign for Boston mayor

Josh Kraft to formally launch campaign for Boston mayor

BOSTON – Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, will formally launch his campaign for mayor of Boston on Tuesday.

In a campaign video released Monday, Kraft said his No. 1 priority is to lower the cost of housing.

Josh Kraft mayoral campaign

As a Democrat, he'll directly oppose incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu, who has said she plans to seek re-election.

"There's a saying that we had at the Boys and Girls Club. 'I care.' I care that Boston is heading in the wrong direction. I care that our region continues to leave many people behind. I care that middle class families are squeezed by the cost of housing. And I care that City Hall puts politics and ideology ahead of impact. That's why I'm running for mayor," Kraft said in his first campaign video.

Kraft's ad focused on his work starting the South Boston Boys and Girls Club in 1990. In 2008, Kraft was chosen to lead the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

Josh Kraft on Boston housing

The ad then shifts to what Kraft says would be his top priority as mayor.

"My No. 1 priority is to lower the cost of housing by building more housing. Boston ranks near the bottom of all cities in America when it comes to housing studies. We have to do better," Kraft said. "Strong leadership starts with listening. I will continue listening to people in every part of Boston, because my life has taught me that you can learn from anyone. True change comes not from orders from City Hall, but by empowering people in communities."

Kraft is set to formally launch his campaign on Tuesday during an event at 11 a.m.

He graduated from Williams College with a masters degree in social policy and also has education from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.