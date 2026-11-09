Jordon Hudson is suing Airbnb hosts over shirtless Bill Belichick video. Legal expert says she may have a case.

Jordon Hudson, the 25-year-old ex-girlfriend of legendary football coach Bill Belichick, is suing the owners of a Winthrop, Massachusetts, Airbnb, accusing them of leaking the now infamous doorbell camera video showing Belichick shirtless outside a home in 2023.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court alleges the homeowners violated Hudson's privacy by sharing the video and revealing details about her relationship with Belichick, which the couple had intended to keep private.

Hudson claims the leak resulted in "significant unwanted publicity and scrutiny" of her relationship with the former New England Patriots head coach.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordon Hudson look on prior to the game against the Richmond Spiders at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Lance King/Getty Images

According to the complaint, Hudson booked a stay at the Winthrop property in June 2023.

Viral Bill Belichick video

On the final night of their stay, Hudson received a text message from the homeowner warning her not to park in front of a neighboring residence. The message also included a link to doorbell camera footage showing Belichick walking shirtless outside the property.

"Please let me know the answer to that last question, as you can imagine our privacy is very important to us," Hudson wrote after asking them to delete the video, according to the lawsuit.

"We will delete it from Ring, but as you know, unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted," the homeowner responded, according to the complaint.

Hudson says she believed the issue was resolved until November 2023, when the video surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

The footage attracted widespread attention and eventually led to the public identification of Hudson as Belichick's romantic partner.

Jordon Hudson files lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Hudson contacted the homeowner several times after the video surfaced to determine how it had been leaked. The complaint alleges in May 2025 the homeowner acknowledged sending the video to other people.

"We had sent it to a few people initially wondering is this him [Belichick], isn't it him and I don't know what happened from there, but we did delete it from the camera," they replied, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also centers on an episode of journalist Pablo Torre's popular podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, which investigated the origins of the viral video.

Hudson's attorneys claim the homeowners participated in an anonymous interview with Torre, revealing additional private information about the couple's stay.

The complaint says Hudson subsequently reported the alleged privacy violations to Airbnb. According to the lawsuit, the company investigated and determined the homeowners violated its policies prohibiting the nonconsensual sharing of guests' private information or recordings. The couple's property was removed from the site, according to lawyers.

Hudson is seeking unspecified financial damages. The homeowners did not return WBZ-TV's request for comment Monday.

Legal expert says video may have been illegal

Attorney and law professor Michael McCann believes Hudson may have a strong argument that privacy was violated, particularly because Belichick was shirtless in the recording.

"I do think there's an expectation of privacy that one is not being recorded. But it's not as strong as if you were in the house [being videotaped]," McCann said.

However, McCann believes proving the video caused the damages Hudson claims could be more difficult, given Belichick's status as a high-profile public figure.

"In terms of the underlying act, I think there's probably a good argument that it was illegal, that it was causing a civil harm," McCann said. "But the argument that it sort of led her relationship with Belichick to become public, that one's harder to sort of establish as a harm. He's certainly a public figure and we know that the First Amendment gives media broad rights to cover high-profile figures, even on personal matters."