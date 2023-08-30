Jonathan Jones receives 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

FOXBORO -- Before the start of each season, the New England Patriots hand out a very important award that players hold near and dear to their heart. That would be the Ron Burton Community Service Award, given annually to a player who displays outstanding commitment to giving back to the community.

This year, that very important honor went to defensive back Jonathan Jones, who received the award Tuesday night at the Patriots Premiere at Gillette Stadium. The award is in honor of the late Ron Burton, who was not only the first player drafted by the Patriots, but who was always recognized and celebrated for his ongoing commitment to giving back.

The honor is not lost on Jones, who is now the 21st Patriots player to receive the award.

"I always say, to be a part of someone else's success story is one of the greatest things you can do," Jones told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. "It's an honor. It truly is."

Jones has made countless contributions to the community since signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016. A loving "girl dad," Jones was the first male ambassador for Play Like A Girl, a program that teaches the transferable skills from sports that girls can use in the classroom. He also hosted a fundraiser for the Auburn Sustenance Program in February, wwith all proceeds donated to charities benefiting single mothers. Jones also founded the Trojan Student-Athlete Development fund in 2023, supporting programs that promote his mission of practical life education, professional development, mentorship, character development, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

Past recipients of the Ron Burton Community Service award are Deatrich Wise (2022), Lawrence Guy (2021), David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).

"Just to be mentioned in the same group as a lot of those guys and what they've done, it means a lot to me," said Jones.

Heading into his eighth season with the team, Jones is now one of the leaders on the team. He's been instilling the same life lessons that he learned from past leaders onto the younger players on the squad.

"When I got here, Devin [McCourty], Matthew [Slater] and those guys were my example with what things to do. Not just what to do on the field but off the field. So just walking in their footsteps and being that example for younger guys, it means a lot," he said.