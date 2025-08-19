Keller: Should Massachusetts state workers be able to work from home?

Keller: Do state workers need to be in the office full time?

Keller: Do state workers need to be in the office full time?

It's a legacy of the pandemic. Thousands of Massachusetts state employees are working remotely, at least part of the time. But is it preventing businesses and taxpayers from getting what they need from the state?

It's time to return to the office, according to former lieutenant governor Tim Murray, who is now CEO of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce. He made his case in an op-ed for the Worcester Telegram and in an interview with WBZ-TV.

"It's kind of a head-scratcher, I think, to me and to many others," Murray said, citing complaints about unresponsive state agencies - from a health care company seeking help processing a compliance review, a contractor looking for sign-offs on project permits but unable to get a return phone call or email, and a citizen trying unsuccessfully to communicate with the Department of Children and Families.

"Common sense shows me that having people in the offices where they can readily, quickly get in touch with one another, huddle when decisions need to be made, is the way that we can best serve taxpayers," said Murray.

Are other states going back to the office?

The vast majority of American workers are back in the office at least part of the time since the work from home boom of the pandemic era. But Massachusetts state employees? Not so much.

Both former Governor Charlie Baker and current Governor Maura Healey chose to enshrine remote work in state policy - not contractually but in memoranda of understanding, a decision Murray claims has gummed up the works at a moment when efficient state government is needed most.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all state employees back to the office in March. But just a few months after that ultimatum, he backed down in the face of backlash from unions and a state study that found remote work had improved service.

It was a similar story in California, where Governor Gavin Newsom traded some return-to-the-office demands for union wage concessions.

Does Massachusetts benefit from remote work?

Did Massachusetts give away similar leverage to state worker unions?

"Certainly, that could be argued when so many others, including the teachers, are back to work," said Murray.

Not true, said Theresa McGoldrick, of the National Association of Government Employees, a union representing 12,000 state workers. She said more than half her members do at least some remote work, adding, "telework saves money for the Commonwealth."

In a statement to WBZ, a spokesperson for Healey said the administration "values in-person work" and that the majority of state employees do come into the office.