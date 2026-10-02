Senate candidate John Deaton blames Ed Markey's "reckless rhetoric" for law office vandalism

Massachusetts Republican Senate candidate John Deaton is calling out Democratic opponent Sen. Ed Markey after Deaton's law office was vandalized.

Deaton said in a statement that a window at his law office in East Providence, Rhode Island, was shattered while an employee was inside. He said that he holds Markey "directly accountable" due to the "toxic, dangerous climate he has manufactured."

"For months, Ed Markey has peddled blatant lies, smearing me as a 'Trumper,' a 'Trump sycophant,' and a 'MAGA Republican,'" Deaton said in the statement. "Markey knows these are malicious fabrications meant to incite anger and hatred towards me. Ed Markey knows that I have never voted for Donald Trump."

"His reckless rhetoric has caused the harassment of my children and now an act of violence against my law firm, directly endangering my staff," he added.

East Providence police told WBZ-TV they are currently reviewing surveillance video and speaking with residents and local business owners about vandalism.

Jonathan Ng, a spokesperson for Markey, released a statement following Deaton's accusation.

"Senator Markey believes that no act of violence-political or otherwise-is ever acceptable," the statement reads. "We are thankful for the East Providence police who will investigate this vandalism and hold those responsible accountable. Our campaign remains focused on how Senator Markey can continue doing the work of delivering for the people of Massachusetts."

Deaton is running for the seat in the U.S. Senate currently occupied by Markey. Deaton previously ran for the Senate in 2024, losing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Deaton and Markey will participate in a debate hosted by WBZ-TV's Jon Keller on Oct. 13.