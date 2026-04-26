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Joel Embiid to return to Philadelphia 76ers' lineup for Game 4 vs. Boston Celtics

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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Joel Embiid will return to the lineup for Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics Sunday night. 

Embiid, who underwent appendectomy surgery on April 9, was upgraded to questionable for Game 4 against Boston about two hours before tip-off.

Embiid had been doubtful earlier Sunday before he was upgraded to questionable. The former NBA MVP last played on April 6, three days before he had surgery. He started practicing last Thursday but missed the team's Game 3 loss to the Celtics Friday night.

Embiid, who has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, has played in 38 games this season, averaging 26.9 points and 3.9 assists.

Embiid returns to the lineup as Philadelphia looks to even the series against the Celtics in Game 4. Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is also available to play against Boston after he was questionable with an adductor injury.

The Sixers dropped Game 3 Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena as the Celtics hit multiple big shots down the stretch and took a 2-1 series lead. 

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and guard Payton Pritchard each hit massive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help Boston seal the win. Tatum and fellow Boston forward Jaylen Brown scored 25 points apiece in Game 3.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points in the loss and drained five 3-pointers, while rookie VJ Edgecombe had his second double-double of the series with 10 points and 10 rebounds. However, Edgecombe struggled and shot 5-for-17 on field goals, including 0-for-7 on 3-pointers. 

Game 5 of the series is on Tuesday night in Boston. The Sixers haven't beaten the Celtics in a playoff series since 1982.

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