Marlins third base coach Jody Reed fractures leg after being struck by foul ball

BOSTON -- Red Sox fans of yesteryear will remember Jody Reed as a likeable shortstop and second baseman who spent six of his MLB seasons in Boston.

Reed is now the third base coach for the Miami Marlins, but the 60-year-old will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. During Wednesday's Marlins-Cardinals game in St. Louis, Reed was drilled by a line drive off the bat of Jesús Sánchez, which fractured his lower right leg.

Reed spent the majority of his 11-year playing career in Boston, playing for the Red Sox from 1987-1992. He slashed .280/.358/.372 during his time with the Sox, and along with George Brett, led baseball in doubles in 1990 with 45.

Red Sox infielder Jody Reed during the 1990 season. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

For his career, Reed hit .270 with 27 homers and 392 RBI for Boston, the L.A. Dodgers (1993), the Milwaukee Brewers (1994), the San Diego Padres (1995-1996), and the Detroit Tigers (1997). He managed in the minors for the New York Yankees and the Dodgers before joining the Marlins coaching staff this year.