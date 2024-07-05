Hiring in the U.S. slowed in June, raising hopes for interest rate cuts

Voters feeling frustrated with inflation Voters feeling frustrated with inflation and overall economy 02:11

The U.S. jobs market cooled in June but remains solid, raising the odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by year-end.

The economy added 206,00 jobs last month, in line with analyst forecasts, and unemployment edged up to 4.1%. The data follows a surprisingly strong 272,000 increase in May.

A modest slowdown in hiring and wage growth could increase the Fed's confidence that inflation is trending closer to its 2% annual target, opening the door for policymakers to trim borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

—This is a developing story.