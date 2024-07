Voters sound off on inflation ahead of 2024 election Many Americans say for the last couple of years, their finances either haven't changed or have gotten worse, according to CBS News polling. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto spoke with George Fleur, a landscaper in Shohola, Pennsylvania, and Taliah Ayers, a caregiver in Atlanta, Georgia, about how inflation is playing a role in their 2024 presidential pick.