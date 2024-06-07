Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

May jobs report blows past forecasts as labor market remains hot

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

The impact of workplace loneliness
How workplace loneliness can impact your job and personal life 05:36

The U.S. labor market continues to simmer, with the economy adding significantly more jobs than expected in May, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Employment data on Friday showed an additional 272,000 jobs last month, exceeding forecasts of 180,000. 

The nation's jobless rate rose slightly to 4%, breaking a 27-month stretch of being below that level.

More broadly, experts say the job market is consistent with an economy coming in for a "soft landing," rather than plunging toward a recession. Layoffs have continued to be subdued and inflation, which flared earlier this year, has resumed its gradual descent.

—This is a developing story.

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 8:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.