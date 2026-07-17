Worcester man to be arraigned on murder charge in mysterious death of Joanna Brown

A Worcester man will be arraigned on a murder charge Friday in the mysterious death of Joanna Brown late last year.

Brown was a beloved employee at the Bean Counter Bakery Café in Worcester for eight years.

She left work on Friday, October 31, 2025, and was never seen alive again. Her parents reported her missing on Sunday, November 2 after she did not show up for work.

Joanna Brown Worcester Police

Brown was found dead the next day in her rental car at the Green Hill Towers apartment complex on Mount Vernon Street in Worcester. She was 30 years old.

Investigators have not said how she died. They identified 29-year-old Donovan Foster, reportedly a former boyfriend, as a possible suspect. He was held on a gun charge on November 14.

A Worcester County Grand Jury indicted him for murder in early June. Foster will be arraigned Friday in Worcester Superior Court.

There's no word yet on a motive. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

"We miss her terribly. She's like the backbone of the business with the customers," Bean Counter Bakery Café owner Alice Lombardi told WBZ-TV back in November.