Jimmy Carter funeral brings mourners together at Kennedy Institute in Boston

DORCHESTER- The Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston hosted a live viewing of former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral Thursday to observe the national day of mourning.

"This is an important national event, and we wanted to have a way for the local Boston area residents to participate," the institute's CEO, Adam Hinds, told WBZ-TV.

The funeral service for the 39th president was at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. President-elect Donald Trump and all of the living presidents were there. President Joe Biden delivered the eulogy.

"This is a very special moment," said Shey Jaboin, an attendee of the virtual service in Boston. "We lost a great man and great human."

Jonathan Koplos, who also attended the viewing, agreed. "He was not cut from the usual mold," Koplos told WBZ. "He was just a good human being. So, we're paying respects for that."

The institute also honored the former president, by displaying a collection of rare photos chronicling the work he and the late First Lady Rosalynn Carter did in collaboration with the late Senator Edward Kennedy.

"We're really taking some unique photos from times when President Carter and Senator Kennedy worked together," Hinds said. "Often their relationship is described as the clash of titans and yet they did join forces in a lot of ways."

Each guest at the event was asked to sign a book of condolence, which will be sent to the Carter family by the end of the week.

