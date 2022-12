Dreary weather continues at Logan Airport but lines lighten up

Dreary weather continues at Logan Airport but lines lighten up

Dreary weather continues at Logan Airport but lines lighten up

NEW YORK - Police arrested a Rhode Island man Thursday at JFK Airport after finding gun parts in peanut butter jars.

The TSA said the disassembled firearm pieces were in plastic wrap and hidden inside two JIF jars in his checked baggage.

.@TSA officers at @JFKairport pulled disassembled gun parts that were concealed inside plastic wrap and stashed inside two peanut butter jars from a Rhode Island man's checked bag yesterday. He was arrested by @PANYNJ Police. He's also guaranteed to get a lump of coal from Santa. pic.twitter.com/R5hzvBhW7R — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2022

"He's also guaranteed to get a lump of coal from Santa," the TSA said.