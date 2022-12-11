JetBlue to offer nonstop flights from Hyannis to New York City, Vancouver in 2023

JetBlue to offer nonstop flights from Hyannis to New York City, Vancouver in 2023

JetBlue to offer nonstop flights from Hyannis to New York City, Vancouver in 2023

HYANNIS -- JetBlue will launch two new routes that will connect Massachusetts to New York City and Canada next year.

Starting in spring 2023, the airline plans to introduce nonstop service between Hyannis andy LaGuardia Airport once a day during the summer season.

There will also be a daily flight between Hyannis and Vancouver, Canada during the summer months as well.

JetBlue said the new choices will offer a compelling alternative to carriers who have dominated the routes for a long time.