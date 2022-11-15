Jeremy Swayman explains why Nick Foligno is such an awesome teammate

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman suffered a scary looking knee injury back on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh, but he's had plenty of support from his teammates while he's been away from the ice. That includes a special care package that was sent his way courtesy of Nick Foligno and his family.

Swayman had to stay in Pittsburgh an extra night before flying to New York to rejoin his teammates. He did not continue on with the team when they went to Toronto to finish up a road trip, and instead took a train back to Boston.

It was during that commute back that Swayman got a text from Foligno, asking for his address. A 17-year NHL veteran, Foligno knows that being injured can lead to some of the loneliest times for a player.

So Foligno and his wife were ready to lift the spirits of the 23-year-old Swayman when he returned home.

"I've got so many good things to say about that guy," Swayman said of Foligno after he returned to practice on Tuesday. "I was on the train back to Boston from New York the next day, and he text me asking for my address. He said, 'My wife made me a ton of food and is gonna drop it off.' I couldn't believe it."

Waiting for Swayman was a goodie bag that would keep his tummy full and his spirits high. There was a gallon-plus jug of chicken soup, 30 meatballs, a ton of peppers, and -- of course -- lots of cookies.

The food is long gone, but the gesture will never be forgotten by Swayman.

"It brought me to tears almost," Swayman said. "The character he has is something that I'm going to remember and pass along my whole career. I will never forget that."

Foligno is one of the first players over to give Swayman -- or fellow netminder Linus Ullmark -- a giant bear hug after Bruins wins. The man just oozes positivity.

The Bruins certainly have a great group of guys in the locker room, from Foligno to Patrice Bergeron to Charlie McAvoy, just to name a few. It's part of what makes them such a likeable and enjoyable team to watch.

And all that chemistry has led to plenty of success on the ice, too. Boston is an NHL-best 14-2-0, leading everyone with 28 points.