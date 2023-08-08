Jeremy Swayman is all-in for the Boston Bruins

BOSTON -- As Jeremy Swayman learned this summer, the arbitration process is no fun. But now that the ordeal is out of the way, the 24-year-old is focused on being the best goaltender that he can be for the Boston Bruins.

After his camp and the Bruins couldn't agree on a salary for the upcoming season, Swayman's case went to arbitration last weekend. He was eventually awarded a $3.475 salary, essentially meeting in the middle of his request ($4.8 million) and what the Bruins offered him ($2 million).

Swayman did his best to ignore any outside noise throughout the process.

"It's a business. I wanted to make sure whatever was thrown my way, I was able to attack it with a good mindset and make sure at the end of the day I was doing everything I could do to be a Boston Bruin," Swayman said at a press conference in Brighton on Tuesday. "Now that I'm here today and I am a Boston Bruin, I couldn't be happier."

Sometimes the arbitration process can get a bit messy, as both sides fight for what they believe is a fair salary. It can leave players disheartened by their team, but that is not the case with Swayman and the Bruins.

"There's no ill will on the process because I understand I'm not the first player to go through it and I won't be the last," he said. "I don't wish it on anyone and I don't want to go through it again. I'm grateful I went through it and glad we got it done, and I'm a Boston Bruin at the end of the day."

Swayman is heading into his third full season in the NHL after going 24-6-4 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average last year, splitting time with Vezina winner Linus Ullmark in net for the Bruins. Together, Swayman and Ullmark were the best goaltending duo in the NHL, and Swayman said the two will continue to push each other toward even higher levels next season.

"If we didn't have that we'd be pissed at each other, because it wouldn't elevate our game," Swayman said Tuesday of his relationship with Ullmark. "We know if we slump in games that the other guy is going to take the net, and that is going to elevate our level every game. If we compete with each other at the highest level, we are giving our team the best chance to win every night."

Swayman was putting in work in Boston even before his arbitration hearing, and that won't end now that the process is over. After taking over for Ullmark in Game 7 of the first round against the Panthers, and feeling the crushing emotions after Boston lost that game on TD Garden ice, Swayman is committed to elevating his game so he and his teammates never have to experience such a grueling defeat again.

"I stuck around Boston this summer because I knew I was going to get the best training, the best coaching and the best atmosphere to get better. That was a commitment that I wanted to make personally, to make sure I never have that feeling again in Game 7," he said. "I think it's been one of the better training years of my life because of that."

That doesn't mean Swayman isn't having any fun this summer. He's a rink rat during the week, but has still made sure to get out and enjoy life on weekends in either New Hampshire or Maine. Swayman also enjoyed a fishing trip in western Canada, and had a blast at Charlie McAvoy's wedding over the weekend.

"I want to balance my summer with being away from the rink and being dialed in with my craft. This summer was really fun because during the week I've been completely dialed in with great professionals with me every day," he explained. "Just having that extra touch with guys that are right there with you every day has elevated my summer more. I'm looking forward to camp because I've worked hard and that confidence you get from everyday grinding. It's going to give you confidence going into camp."