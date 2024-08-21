Jeff Bezos reportedly has no plans to bid on Boston Celtics

BOSTON -- The buzz around Jeff Bezos potentially buying the Boston Celtics is already over. One day after Bill Simmons said the Amazon founder was a suitor for the NBA's winningest franchise, another report says that Bezos has no interest in buying the Celtics.

The rebuttal comes via Nick Wingfield of The Information, which is touted as "the leading publication high-powered tech executives and founders read daily." With an annual subscription of $299, you can understand why that's their target audience.

While we didn't fork over the three Ben Franklins it would take to read the whole article, the preview has all you need to know about Bezos potentially bidding on the Celtics.

"Jeff Bezos has no plans to bid on the Boston Celtics, according to a person close to Bezos," Wingfield reported.

No, Jeff Bezos doesn't plan to bid on the Boston Celtics. Scoop from me in @theinformation https://t.co/iwVkASjl19 — Nick Wingfield (@nickwingfield) August 20, 2024

That person relayed that there is "zero truth" to Simmons' report. On Monday, Simmons said on his podcast that there was "legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics."

"I think it's real," said Simmons. "I think he's going to be one of the suitors."

Alas, the second richest man in the world will not be buying the Boston Celtics, which the Grousbeck family and their investment group put up for sale in July shortly after the team won the 2024 NBA championship. The sale is being broken into two parts, with 51 percent of the sale expected to be complete sometime in the coming months. The full sale of the franchise is expected to close in 2028.