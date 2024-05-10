Jayson Tatum laughably fights back on narrative that the Celtics are a super team

BOSTON -- After Thursday night's embarrassing Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers, Jayson Tatum lamented that the Celtics are not going to win every game. While he's correct on that front, it's his comments on how the Celtics are not one of the NBA's "super teams" that should have fans rolling their eyes as the Boston superstar.

The Celtics dropped to 3-2 at home this postseason following a 118-94 loss to the Cavs on Thursday night. After a 64-18 regular season, which included a 37-4 record at TD Garden, the expectation was that the Celtics wouldn't suffer such embarrassing defeats on their home floor. But they're already up to two this postseason, and we're only two games into the second round.

Again, winning every game wasn't going to happen. But after the loss, Tatum was asked if Boston fans have grown a bit spoiled due to the team's regular-season success. Tatum said, in no uncertain terms, that he doesn't consider the Celtics a "super team" because they haven't been recognized as one league-wide.

"I mean, that's the narrative that you might see on TV," Tatum said after the 24-point loss. "The idea that we have a super team -- it's twofold, right? We didn't have the Coach of the Year, we didn't have the MVP, we only had two All-Stars. You say we're a super team but we didn't get awarded like we are."

That should just fuel the Celtics more. And really, they shouldn't be worried about landing MVP or Coach of the Year. Their focus should be on winning a title, and not losing by 20-plus points on their home floor.

"We know we got a good team. We're not perfect," added Tatum, whose shooting struggles continued in Game 2. "We play the right way more often than not. And we know we've got to be better."

The Celtics have all the makings of a "super team." Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the brightest young stars in the league. Derrick White, despite a rough night Thursday, has become one of the most important players on the team. And offseason acquisitions Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday give Boston one of the most talented and gifted starting fives in the NBA.

The Celtics are indeed a super team, and they don't need NBA accolades to prove it. They know this -- or they should know this.

Saying they aren't a super team seems like a roundabout way of excusing losses like Thursday night. That, in itself, is inexcuseable.

Know what would really solidify the Celtics in that top tier? A championship. That, and not getting embarrassed on their home floor in the playoffs. In that sense, Tatum is slightly correct in his assessment.

But it's not something he should be saying after such a disappointing playoff loss.