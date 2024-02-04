Jayson Tatum scores 34 points to lead Boston Celtics past short-handed Grizzlies, 131-91

BOSTON - Jayson Tatum scored 34 points before sitting out the final quarter and the NBA-best Boston Celtics cruised to a 131-91 victory over the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

Coming off a disappointing loss Thursday night against a Los Angeles Lakers team missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Celtics faced a squad with only eight available players because 13 were on the injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points, Derrick White had 15 and Al Horford 11 to help Boston improve to 23-3 at TD Garden. Tatum added eight rebounds, seven assists and was 6 of 12 on 3-point attempts.

Boston's reserves played nearly the entire final quarter.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Grizzlies with 19 points. GG Jackson had 18 and David Roddy 14.

Boston was without All-Star forward Jaylen Brown because of a back injury.

Marcus Smart, who spent his first nine seasons in the NBA with the Celtics before being traded in a three-team deal that landed them Porzingis. Smart didn't play for Memphis because of a right ring finger injury.

With the game well in hand, the crowd broke into a chant of "Thank You, Marcus! Thank You, Marcus!"

The Celtics honored Smart with the "Hero Among Us" award during the second quarter for his charitable contributions in the area and had a video tribute midway into the opening quarter that sparked the fans to loudly chant: "We love Marcus! We love Marcus!"

"There's nothing like playing in this place, playing in this city," he said during a pregame packed press conference before visiting his old locker room. "These fans, they allowed me to grow. ... Boston is a second home for me."

