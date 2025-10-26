Watch: Jaylinn Hawkins had an incredible one-handed interception for the Patriots' defense in Week 8

New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins made one of the best defensive plays of the season on Sunday, as he came down with a one-handed interception off Browns quarterback Dillan Gabriel in Foxboro.

Hawkins' pick came on a deep heave by Gabriel on a first-and-10 late in the third quarter. The Browns quarterback went looking for receiver Isaiah Bond downfield, but instead found Hawkins, who sprawled out and was able to bring in the football with just his right hand. Hawkins brought the ball to his body and came down with his second interception of the season at the New England 18.

Ball HAWKINS



📺 FOX

Hawkins celebrated his pick by running 80 yards downfield followed by a dance in the end zone, and was joined by the majority of his defensive teammates. Those are the kinds of vibes the Patriots are feeling these days.

Jaylinn Hawkins of the New England Patriots celebrates an interception against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Earlier in the game, linebacker Robert Spillane picked off Gabriel for the rookie quarterback's first career interception. The Patriots are now up to 11 defensive takeaways on the season.

Hawkins has been solid for the New England defense so far this season. He brought 1.5 sacks, 23 combined tackles, and a fumble recovery into Sunday's action, before he came down with his second INT of the season.

Hawkins' interception set up a third-straight touchdown drive by the New England offense. Quarterback Drake Maye scrambled for 28 yards on one play, and then hit Kayshon Boutte for a 39-yard touchdown to cap off a five-play, 81-yard scoring drive to give the Patriots a 30-7.