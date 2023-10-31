Jaylen Brown was on fire Monday night in Celtics' blowout win over Wizards

BOSTON -- Remember when some fans were worried about Jaylen Brown after his quiet performance on opening night against the Knicks? Two games later, those concerns are long gone as Brown's shot has been blistering over the last two games.

There were no worries as Brown led the Celtics with 36 points in an absolute trouncing of the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Monday night. The C's swingman was throwing some serious fire against the Wizards, knocking down 13 of his 24 shots from the floor in Boston's 126-107 win.

Brown was particularly scorching from downtown, draining eight of his 13 3-point attempts. He hit seven of them in the first half alone, as the Celtics led by as many as 37 points before halftime on Monday night.

The Celtics got up big early and never looked back thanks to Brown, who drained four of his five 3-pointers in the opening frame. The Celtics led 42-19 after 12 minutes, with Brown dropping 16 points in the quarter.

He was up to 27 points by halftime to set a new career-high for first-half scoring. Those seven first-half threes that Brown put through the nylon tied a Boston franchise record, putting JB in the same company as Derrick White, Kemba Walker, and Raef LaFrentz.

Brown played the entire third quarter and scored nine more points off 4-for-9 shooting. He would have had his ninth game of 40 or more points -- and potentially his second career 50-point game -- but he got to watch the final quarter from the bench with the rest of Boston's starters. In addition to Brown's 36, Boston also got 33 points from Jayson Tatum, allowing the C's starters to enjoy the fourth as spectators.

Brown was 0-for-4 from behind the arc on opening night, but has hit 11 of his 20 attempts over the last two games. He's 24-for-46 overall from the floor over that span, and shooting 49 percent over the first three games.

If you were worried about Brown's shot on opening night, fret no more. The C's swingman has found his groove.