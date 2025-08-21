Jaylen Brown's father arrested in Las Vegas in parking lot stabbing incident

The father of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with attempted murder after reportedly stabbing another man in a parking lot.

According to TMZ, Quenton Marselles Brown admitted dinging the victim's car with his door when he got out of his Lincoln Navigator. An argument ensued and Brown stabbed the victim in the back and stomach, the website reported.

Court documents listed Brown as an inmate in the Clark County Detention Center on attempted murder charges. A person with knowledge of the incident, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it, confirmed that the man arrested is Jaylen Brown's father.

The Associated Press requested the police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department but was told it wasn't immediately available.

The Celtics declined to comment.

Jaylen Brown with the Boston Celtics

Brown has enjoyed an incredible career in Boston since the Celtics took him third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He's been an NBA All-Star four times and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2023 when he averaged a career-best 26.6 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds (also a career-high) and 3.5 assists.

Brown and Jayson Tatum finally got over the hump and brought Boston its 18th NBA Championship in 2024, when Brown was named MVP of both the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers and the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics beat the Mavs in five games in the Finals, thanks in large part to Brown's stellar defense on Dallas point guard Luka Doncic.

Off the court, Brown has also done a lot for the Boston community, especially after he signed his $304 million max contract with the franchise.

There will be a lot on Brown's shoulders during the 2025-26 season, as Tatum will likely be sidelined for the entire season after he ruptured his Achilles in Boston's second-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks in May.