Jaylen Brown says "it's been a tough week" after break-in at mother's house in Wellesley

BOSTON - In his first comments since his mother's house in Wellesley was broken into, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said it's been a tough week.

"Obviously, my mother's security is of the utmost importance to me and that's been compromised," Brown said after the Celtics lost to the Bulls Thursday night. "It's been a tough week, I'm not going to lie."

Two break-ins investigated

Police in Wellesley and Newton are investigating two separate break-ins connected to Brown and Celtics assistant coach Amile Jefferson. Sources tell WBZ thieves stole Jefferson's 2024 NBA championship ring from his Newton home.

Brown's mother was home when the Wellesley house he owns was broken into Sunday night. Officers found a broken window, but they say it doesn't appear anything was missing.

"Thank God nothing serious or physical or threatening happened but the fact that it could have just kind of lingers in your mind," Brown said.

The Celtics were in Washington D.C. when the break-ins occurred Sunday night. Brown is the latest professional athlete to be affected by a home break-in.

"I know it's been going on in different parts of the world and in different parts of the U.S. where similar things have happened to athletes so hopefully anybody you know, who it hasn't happened to yet, just make sure you have the things in place to make sure that it doesn't," Brown said. "Obviously to go through that experience and people still in there, still in the crib, and stuff like that, it just makes you think about some things differently."

NFL, NBA players' homes targeted

The NBA and NFL have warned their teams about a burglary ring that has targeted the homes of high profile athletes while they are away.

Someone broke into Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow's home last week while he was playing in a Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. In October, just days apart, the homes of Kansas City Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were broken into.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said the front office security team and the police departments have been working together to make sure they are as safe as they can be.