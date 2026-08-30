Former Celtic Jaylen Brown holds block party to say farewell to city: "Boston, I love you"

Celtics fans packed Boston Common on Sunday as recently traded Jaylen Brown returned to the city he called home for 10 seasons.

Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the offseason. He hosted a block party that drew hundreds of people as his way to say goodbye to Boston.

The event included some back-to-school giveaways, games, food and music.

Brown took the stage at one point, adding some heartfelt words for the fans who spent a decade cheering for him.

"I'm so grateful that there's so many people here showing us love. Just know the feeling is mutual," Brown told the crowd. "Boston, I love you. I f—k with you. Boston, thank you."

Jaylen Brown addresses the crowd at his farewell block party. CBS Boston

Brown had the championship trophy and Finals MVP trophy he won on hand to show fans. He made his way around the crowd signing autographs.

Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to the crowd, giving the former Celtics star his own "Jaylen Brown Way" street sign.

The 76ers sent Paul George, two first-round draft picks, and two second-round draft picks to the Celtics in exchange for Brown in July after a failed pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, averaging 20.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 10 seasons with the Celtics. Brown made five All-Star teams and was named second-team All-NBA twice.

During his time in Boston, Brown was active in the community. When he signed his $304 million extension in 2023, Brown declared that he wanted to bring Black Wall Street to the city and bridge the wealth gap for people of color.