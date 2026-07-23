Vault supervisor at New England ski resort accused of stealing over $70,000 from safe

A "vault supervisor" at Jay Peak in Vermont is accused of taking more than $70,000 from the ski resort's safe.

Lisa Gaylor, a 41-year-old from Barton, is charged with embezzlement. Vermont State Police said she took increments of cash ranging from $2,000 to $6,000 between the fall of 2025 and spring of 2026. The total loss was estimated to be $70,790.

Police said they began investigating the reported thefts from the "secure vault room" back in April.

Gaylor was taken into custody on Wednesday. She was released with a citation and is due back in court on Aug. 25.

Police did not say how long Gaylor had worked at the resort. WBZ-TV has reached out to Jay Peak for comment.

Back in 2016, the previous owners of Jay Peak were charged with mishandling $200 million of investor funds. The former owner, Ariel Quiros, eventually pleaded guilty to a multi-year fraud scheme to defraud immigrant investors who were seeking green cards, federal prosecutors said in 2020.

Jay Peak is located in northern Vermont, only 5 miles south of the border with Canada.

"Featuring a year-round indoor waterpark, ice arena, rec center (with climbing walls, obstacle courses, arcades and a movie theater), championship golf course, easygoing disc golf course, and, of course, the East's best skiing and snowboarding, Jay offers a mountain getaway for everyone," the resort's website says.

In 2022, Ski Magazine named Jay Peak the 10th best ski resort in the country.