Red Sox prospect Jay Groome promoted to Triple-A Worcester

BOSTON -- Red Sox prospect Jay Groome is climbing the minor league ladder. The 23-year-old lefty has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox drafted Groome with the 12th overall pick in 2016, but this is will be his first taste of Triple-A ball. He's run into some bumps along the way, including Tommy John surgery in 2018, but Groome has seemingly put it all together this season.

He's had a solid run with the Portland Sea Dogs in Double-A this year, posting a 3.52 ERA while allowing just 58 hits over 76.2 innings in his 16 appearances -- 14 of which have been starts. Groome has fanned 81 batters this season and has been on a roll lately, striking out 29 while holding opposing hitters to a .167 average over his last four outings.

Groome made three starts for the Sea Dogs last year, allowing just four runs in his 12.1 innings while striking out 26.

Now we'll see what one of Boston's top pitching prospects can do at the next level.