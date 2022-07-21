Jason McCourty joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football"

BOSTON -- Another former Patriots player is crossing over to the media world now that his playing days are over. After announcing his retirement from the NFL last week, Jason McCourty is heading to NFL Network.

Fans of the Patriots and the NFL will be able to wake up with McCourty's football thoughts every morning, with the former cornerback joining the crew on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. McCourty's move to the media was announced Thursday, less than a week after the 34-year-old announced his retirement following a 13-year playing career.

McCourty has plenty of NFL experience to bring to the table, enjoying both ends of the spectrum during his career. The former sixth-round pick had some truly rough times in both Tennessee and Cleveland to start his career, including an 0-16 season with the Browns in 2017. As we all know, his twin brother Devin recruited him to New England in 2018, and the McCourty brothers were a big part of the Patriots winning a Super Bowl that season. Jason came up with a massive pass break-up late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII to keep the Los Angeles Rams off the board, preserving New England's slim lead at the time.

He spent three seasons with the Patriots before playing his final year with the Dolphins in 2021.

He may be done playing football, but he certainly isn't done talking about it. McCourty is joining new host Jamie Erhdal, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Will Selva on the GMF panel to chat some pigskin every morning.

"I'm fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another," McCourty said in a release on Thursday. "Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of Good Morning Football. I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with.

"I've had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I've endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII," he continued. "Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world."

Good Morning Football was already must-see TV for football fans, and now Patriots fans will have another incentive to tune in every morning.