Jarren Duran mashes three doubles -- and breaks a few of Justin Turner's bats

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran is on a real heater at the moment. Not even a few broken bats can slow down the speedy Red Sox left fielder.

It didn't matter what stick of lumber Duran used Monday night against the Twins. When he put the ball in play, he was ending up at second base.

Duran shattered his bat -- or a bat, we should say -- on the first pitch that he saw Monday night in Minnesota. He then proceeded to mash the baseball the rest of the evening. He laced the second pitch that he saw into left-center, and then threw on his rocket boosters to leg out an aggressive double. Duran was eventually stranded at third, but the tone was set for the rest of the night.

In the top of the third, Duran broke yet another bat, but he also roped another double. This time he crushed a fastball to right field to set Boston up with runners on second and third with one out. Pablo Reyes eventually scored the game's first run when Pablo Lopez walked in a run, but Duran was again left on third.

One inning later, Duran was back on second when he smacked a Lopez changeup into the gap in right. Two runs came around to score to put Boston on top 3-0, and Duran scampered into second for his third two-bagger of the night.

Duran was lifted for Rob Refsnyder in the sixth when lefty Jovani Moran came in for Minnesota, but he finished his evening a perfect 3-for-3 with a trio of doubles. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season, and the second time he's had three doubles in a game during his career.

After a cold start to June, Duran is now scorching hot over the last 10 games. He's 11-for-23 over that span with five doubles. His average has gone up .22 points over that stretch, and Duran is now hitting .300 for the first time since late May.

Overall for the season, Duran owns 21 doubles in 55 games. Alex Verdugo leads the team with 24 doubles, but has played in 14 more games than Duran.

And as for those broken bats, they weren't even Duran's. He's been borrowing bats from Justin Turner, and now owes the veteran a little something something to make up for the shattered wood.

"I have to buy him some gifts for that," Duran told RedSox.com after the team's 9-3 Red Sox win on Monday night. "Every time I broke a bat, it was like I was going to my disappointed father anytime I'd look in the dugout. After the second one, he was standing on the end of the railway holding his whole bat bag, like, shaking it at me, and I was on second base."

Hopefully Turner packed plenty of lumber for the rest of Boston's seven-game road trip.