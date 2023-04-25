Jarren Duran crushes first career grand slam

BOSTON -- Jarren Duran has been swinging a hot bat for the Red Sox since being called up from Triple-A last week. But he entered Tuesday night's game against the Orioles still looking for his first homer of the season.

He got it in the top of the third, and boy, did he make it count. With the bases full of Red Sox, Duran crushed a Kyle Bradish fastball 409 feet to centerfield for a grand slam.

It was the first grand slam of Duran's career, and it gave the Red Sox a 7-0 lead on Tuesday night. The blast, which came on the eighth pitch of Duran's at-bat, knocked Bradish out of the game.

Duran also doubled in the top of the second and came around to score Boston's second run of the game. He's now hitting .379 in his nine games since being recalled.

The Red Sox were in desperate need for some outfield production after Adam Duval fractured his wrist earlier this month. So far, Duran has delivered for Boston.