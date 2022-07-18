James White still not moving comfortably, nearly 10 months after injury

BOSTON -- Training camp for the New England Patriots opens next week. It's unclear if James White will be able to participate.

The latest bit of news does not look good in that regard, as ESPN's Mike Reiss reported in his Sunday notes column that White "was still walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait" during a community appearance for the Patriots' charitable foundation last week.

White suffered a hip subluxation last September in Week 3, an injury which promptly ended his 2021 season. The severity of the injury was apparent immediately, as White's teammates immediately dropped to their knees, displaying serious concern for the running back. White was then carted off the field and later underwent surgery.

James White has been carted off and ruled out with a hip injury against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/UlLfXgKRK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2021

It was the first time since White's rookie season of 2014 that he played fewer than 14 regular-season games. He had caught 12 passes for 94 yards and had rushed 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown in his nine-plus quarters of football prior to suffering the injury.

White signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason, with just $500,000 of guaranteed money. Based on the description of his gait, a spot on the physically unable to perform list to start camp feels like a safe bet at this point in time.